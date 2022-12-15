The Patient: su Disney Plus la serie con Steve Carell (Di giovedì 15 dicembre 2022) Arriva su Disney Plus The Patient, intrigante serie crime con protagonista la star di The Office Steve Carell Tra le novità più interessanti di dicembre su Disney Plus c’è sicuramente l’arrivo di The Patient, serie televisiva che vede la star di The Office, Steve Carell, interpretare uno psicologo che si trova intrigato dal confronto con un paziente serial killer. La serie è disponibile su Disney Plus a partire dal 14 dicembre e mette in scena il rapporto tra il Dottor Alan Strauss e il killer Sam Fortner, interpretato da Domhnall Gleeson. The Patient è l’occasione per vedere un inedito Steve ...Leggi su tuttotek
The Patient 2 ci sarà?
Perché guardare The Patient su Disney+ - Steve Carell dice addio alla comedy per una serie tra thriller e psicologia
The Patient mostra il vero volto della follia
The Patient - dal 14 dicembre su Disney+
The Patient - la recensione : Steve Carell e Domnhall Gleeson per una (oscura) serie da binge watching
The Patient - recensione : la nuova miniserie thriller con Steve Carell
Former US Sec. of Veterans Affairs & Daughter Launch Chronic Pain Care Startup, Override, Raise $3.5M, Acquire Leading Pain Coaching CompanyOr patients can opt into a more intensive monthly bundle : in its "Comprehensive Pain Program," each of Override's care team members have frequent live appointments with the patient throughout the ...
Perché guardare The Patient su Disney+, Steve Carell dice addio alla comedy per una serie tra thriller e psicologiaUn thriller ad alta tensione: The Patient su Disney+ segna l'addio di Steve Carell alla comedy. Dopo averci regalato ruoli memorabili in The Office (la serie tv che l'ha lanciato nel panorama televisivo) e nel più sfortunato Space ... The Patient mostra il vero volto della follia Wired Italia
The Patient, Recensione della serie con Steve CarellEcco la nostra recensione di The Patient, nuova miniserie con protagonisti Steve Carell e Domhnall Gleeson Su Disney Plus è appena arrivata The Patient, nuova miniserie thriller con protagonisti Steve ...
The Patient 2 ci saràScopri se The Patient 2 si farà: la serie tv di genere thriller con Steve Carell è disponibile in Italia su Disney+!
The PatientSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : The Patient