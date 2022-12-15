FESTEGGIAMENTI PER POKÉMON UNITEAnnuncio evento Battlefield 2042: Battaglia di Nordvik Nuovi giochi in arrivo su GeForce NOWL'AGGIORNAMENTO BARONE ROSSO DI MARAUDERS È DISPONIBILE God of War avrà la sua la serie TVEye Tracking e la realtà virtuale cambia l’esperienza d’acquistoTEUFEL il perfetto alleato durante la pausa nataliziaCES 2023: in anteprima tutte le novità di XGIMIXiaomi detiene più di 29.000 brevetti a livello globaleHogwarts Legacy: nuovo gameplay mostra open world, combat system e ...Ultime Blog

The Patient | su Disney Plus la serie con Steve Carell

The Patient
The Patient: su Disney Plus la serie con Steve Carell (Di giovedì 15 dicembre 2022) Arriva su Disney Plus The Patient, intrigante serie crime con protagonista la star di The Office Steve Carell Tra le novità più interessanti di dicembre su Disney Plus c’è sicuramente l’arrivo di The Patient, serie televisiva che vede la star di The Office, Steve Carell, interpretare uno psicologo che si trova intrigato dal confronto con un paziente serial killer. La serie è disponibile su Disney Plus a partire dal 14 dicembre e mette in scena il rapporto tra il Dottor Alan Strauss e il killer Sam Fortner, interpretato da Domhnall Gleeson. The Patient è l’occasione per vedere un inedito Steve ...
Perché guardare The Patient su Disney+, Steve Carell dice addio alla comedy per una serie tra thriller e psicologia

Un thriller ad alta tensione: The Patient su Disney+ segna l'addio di Steve Carell alla comedy. Dopo averci regalato ruoli memorabili in The Office (la serie tv che l'ha lanciato nel panorama televisivo) e nel più sfortunato Space ... The Patient mostra il vero volto della follia  Wired Italia

The Patient, Recensione della serie con Steve Carell

Ecco la nostra recensione di The Patient, nuova miniserie con protagonisti Steve Carell e Domhnall Gleeson Su Disney Plus è appena arrivata The Patient, nuova miniserie thriller con protagonisti Steve ...

The Patient 2 ci sarà

Scopri se The Patient 2 si farà: la serie tv di genere thriller con Steve Carell è disponibile in Italia su Disney+!
