The Patient | su Disney Plus la serie con Steve Carell

Leggi su tuttotek

(Di giovedì 15 dicembre 2022) Arriva suThe, intrigantecrime con protagonista la star di The OfficeTra le novità più interessanti di dicembre suc’è sicuramente l’arrivo di Thetelevisiva che vede la star di The Office,, interpretare uno psicologo che si trova intrigato dal confronto con un paziente serial killer. Laè disponibile sua partire dal 14 dicembre e mette in scena il rapporto tra il Dottor Alan Strauss e il killer Sam Fortner, interpretato da Domhnall Gleeson. Theè l’occasione per vedere un inedito...