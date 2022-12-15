FESTEGGIAMENTI PER POKÉMON UNITEAnnuncio evento Battlefield 2042: Battaglia di Nordvik Nuovi giochi in arrivo su GeForce NOWL'AGGIORNAMENTO BARONE ROSSO DI MARAUDERS È DISPONIBILE God of War avrà la sua la serie TVEye Tracking e la realtà virtuale cambia l’esperienza d’acquistoTEUFEL il perfetto alleato durante la pausa nataliziaCES 2023: in anteprima tutte le novità di XGIMIXiaomi detiene più di 29.000 brevetti a livello globaleHogwarts Legacy: nuovo gameplay mostra open world, combat system e ...Ultime Blog

Newcastle | Pulisic dipende dalla qualificazione in Champions | l'Arsenal

Newcastle Pulisic
Newcastle, Pulisic dipende dalla qualificazione in Champions: l'Arsenal... (Di giovedì 15 dicembre 2022) L'Arsenal rimane attento alla situazione di Cristian Pulisic, in uscita dal Chelsea. L'esterno dei Blues è un obiettivo dei Gunners...
Chelsea, Pulisic può partire ma il futuro è in Premier League

Commenta per primo Christian Pulisic potrebbe presto lasciare il Chelsea . Come spiegato dal Mirror , il Newcastle si è inserito nella corsa al calciatore statunitense, che piace pure ad Arsenal e Manchester United.

Chelsea, sfida a tre per Pulisic

Commenta per primo Il Newcastle rimane interessato a Cristian Pulisic del Chelsea . L'attaccante statunitense è un obiettivo dei Magpies , che però dovranno far fronte alla concorrenza di Manchester United e Arsenal . Lo ... Chelsea, anche il Newcastle si inserisce nella corsa per Pulisic: United e Arsenal alla finestra  TUTTO mercato WEB

Craig Hope now drops big Pulisic to Newcastle transfer claim

Journalist Craig Hope has said that although Newcastle United were ‘definitely’ looking at signing Christian Pulisic in the summer, he isn’t sure whether that interest remains. In recent weeks, the ...

Christian Pulisic backed to be the 'Newcastle star man' after update - 'let's not forget', says pundit

Football Insider has been told by Kevin Campbell that Christian Pulisic could grow into a "star man" at Newcastle United despite his struggles for game time at Chelsea.
