Newcastle, Pulisic dipende dalla qualificazione in Champions: l'Arsenal... (Di giovedì 15 dicembre 2022) L'Arsenal rimane attento alla situazione di Cristian Pulisic, in uscita dal Chelsea. L'esterno dei Blues è un obiettivo dei Gunners...Leggi su calciomercato
Chelsea, Pulisic può partire ma il futuro è in Premier LeagueCommenta per primo Christian Pulisic potrebbe presto lasciare il Chelsea . Come spiegato dal Mirror , il Newcastle si è inserito nella corsa al calciatore statunitense, che piace pure ad Arsenal e Manchester United.
Chelsea, sfida a tre per PulisicCommenta per primo Il Newcastle rimane interessato a Cristian Pulisic del Chelsea . L'attaccante statunitense è un obiettivo dei Magpies , che però dovranno far fronte alla concorrenza di Manchester United e Arsenal . Lo ... Chelsea, anche il Newcastle si inserisce nella corsa per Pulisic: United e Arsenal alla finestra TUTTO mercato WEB
Craig Hope now drops big Pulisic to Newcastle transfer claimJournalist Craig Hope has said that although Newcastle United were ‘definitely’ looking at signing Christian Pulisic in the summer, he isn’t sure whether that interest remains. In recent weeks, the ...
Christian Pulisic backed to be the 'Newcastle star man' after update - 'let's not forget', says punditFootball Insider has been told by Kevin Campbell that Christian Pulisic could grow into a "star man" at Newcastle United despite his struggles for game time at Chelsea.
Newcastle PulisicSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Newcastle Pulisic