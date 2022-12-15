CES 2023: in anteprima tutte le novità di XGIMIXiaomi detiene più di 29.000 brevetti a livello globaleHogwarts Legacy: nuovo gameplay mostra open world, combat system e ...MultiVersus: arriva il Black Adam Dwayne Johnson e una nuova mappa a ...Private Division festeggia il 5° anniversario e annuncia la ...Polaroid le idee regalo perfette per NataleDead Space - i programmatori di parlano di un'atmosfera terrificanteHunt: Showdown - Arriva il nuovo evento live “Devil's Moon”Overwatch 2 - festività, amicizia e un Magico InvernoGTA Online: Los Santos Drug Wars ora disponibileUltime Blog

New White Paper Sets Out Blueprint for Sustainable Operational Technology Security Programmes as Cyber Threats to Industrial Operations Rise

New White
New White Paper Sets Out Blueprint for Sustainable Operational Technology Security Programmes as Cyber Threats to Industrial Operations Rise (Di giovedì 15 dicembre 2022) LONDON, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Frost & Sullivan and Applied Risk, a DNV company, have joined forces to publish a new White Paper outlining practical steps for designing, implementing, and maintaining Sustainable Operational Technology (OT) Cyber Security Programmes. Securing OT—the control systems that manage, monitor, automate and control Industrial Operations—is a growing challenge for companies with Industrial Operations. As OT becomes more connected and networked to IT environments, Cyber criminals are increasingly gaining access to, and control of, Industrial infrastructure. OT-reliant sectors, including manufacturing, energy, ...
