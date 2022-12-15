Golf, Sami Valimaki da solo al comando del Mauritius Open dopo il primo giro. Paratore e Celli nelle retrovie (Di giovedì 15 dicembre 2022) I Golfisti del DP World Tour si avvicinano alla conclusione di una ricca annata con l’avvio dell’AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open 2022 (montepremi un milione di euro). L’evento, nato nel 2015 ed organizzato in collaborazione tra tour europeo, Asian Tour, e Sunshine Tour, al termine del primo round vede al comando Sami Valimaki. Il finlandese chiude il giro d’esordio con un ottimo -10 (62 colpi) bogey free, rifilando due lunghezze al sudafricano Oliver Bekker. -7 e terza posizione per il francese Pierre Pineau, che precede di un colpo il sudafricano JC Ritchie. -5 e quinta posizione per un terzetto composto dallo svedese Niklas Lemke, dal danese Christoffer Bring, e dal francese Jeong Weon Ko. Sul percorso par 72 del Mont Choisy Le Golf di ...Leggi su oasport
Golf: Renato Paratore e Filippo Celli tra i protagonisti dell'AfrAsia Bank Mauritius OpenE, di nuovo, si tratta di una specie di terreno di caccia per tutto il gruppo dei sudafricani, cui si aggiungono nomi di spicco del presente e del passato nel golf europeo. Si va dal finlandese Sami ...
Golf, primo trionfo per Bradbury nel Joburg Open. Laporta chiude vicino alla top - 10Il Joburg Open , tappa del DP World Tour di golf, è andato a Dan Bradbury . Il britannico si è imposto a Johannesburg, superando la concorrenza del finlandese Sami Valimaki e dei sudafricani Christiaan Bezuidenhout e Daniel Van Tonder. Un ... Golf, Sami Valimaki da solo al comando del Mauritius Open dopo il primo giro. Paratore e Celli nelle retrovie OA Sport
Fracas between LIV Golf and PGA Tour highlights eventful yearOnce dismissed by many as a joke, the launch of LIV Golf divided the sport in 2022 as the Saudi-backed circuit lured top players from the PGA Tour with huge paydays while the two sides entered an ...
Charlie Woods to play same tees as THESE MAJOR WINNERS at PNC Championship...Charlie Woods, the 13-year-old son of Tiger Woods, will play one tee forward from the championship tees at the PNC Championship. As reported by Todd Lewis, Charlie will play from the same tee as major ...
Golf SamiSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Golf Sami