Ilary Blasi a Michelle Hunziker : Una vendetta per TottiDiletta Leotta super sexy : Xmas partBeat Saber lancia il primo mixtape rock in assolutoThe Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition è ora disponibile su ...Un Natale sotto il segno di BethesdaThe Witcher 3 Complete Edition Recensione tecnicaLa Fuel Dual Controller Charging Station & Headset Stand è disponibileCRISIS CORE – FINAL FANTASY VII– REUNION È ORA DISPONIBILE Destiny 2 - L'Aurora torna con la stagione dei SerafiniDRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT - Il nuovo DLC di arriva il 13 gennaioUltime Blog

Wonder Woman 3 | James Gunn replica a Patty Jenkins | “I nostri confronti sono sempre stati professionali”

Wonder Woman
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a screenworld©

zazoom
Commenta
Wonder Woman 3, James Gunn replica a Patty Jenkins: “I nostri confronti sono sempre stati professionali” (Di mercoledì 14 dicembre 2022) James Gunn ha replicato al post che Patty Jenkins ha pubblicato sul suo profilo Twitter a proposito della sua uscita da Wonder Woman 3. Qualche giorno fa, Warner Bros ha rifiutato la sceneggiatura del film che, sicuramente, non avrà uno sviluppo. Mentre la regista ha voluto chiarire il fatto di non essere stata lei ad aver abbandonato il progetto, anche l’autore di Guardiani della Galassia ha fatto sapere la sua opinione. I can attest that all of Peter and my interactions with you were only pleasant and professional. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 14, 2022 James Gunn ha commentato in tal modo le dichiarazioni di Patty Jenkins: ...
Leggi su screenworld

Wonder Woman: Patty Jenkins commenta i rumor sul suo allontanamento

Patty Jenkins ha rotto il silenzio e ha commentato le voci riguardanti Wonder Woman 3 e Rogue ...

Patty Jenkins chiarisce la sua posizione su Wonder Woman 3

Secondo il magazine americano, Wonder Woman 3 non avrebbe un futuro. Ma è davvero così Ad intromettersi nel discorso è stata la regista dei precedenti due film, Patty Jenkins , che avrebbe chiarito ...
  1. Wonder Woman: Patty Jenkins commenta i rumor sul suo allontanamento  ScreenWEEK - Cinema e Serie TV
  2. Patty Jenkins chiarisce la sua posizione su Wonder Woman 3  ComingSoon.it
  3. Wonder Woman 3, Patty Jenkins rompe il silenzio: "Ero aperta a qualsiasi proposta", spera ancora in Rogue Squadron  BadTaste.it Cinema
  4. Wonder Woman e il futuro DC al cinema – Lo Spazio Bianco  Lo Spazio Bianco
  5. Wonder Woman 3, Patty Jenkins: 'Non ho lasciato volontariamente' La replica di James Gunn  Everyeye Cinema

Patty Jenkins Breaks Silence on ‘Wonder Woman 3’: “There Was Nothing I Could Do to Move Anything Forward”

Patty Jenkins has broken her silence on Wonder Woman 3. The Hollywood Reporter broke the news Dec. 7 that Jenkins iteration of Wonder Woman 3 was not moving forward after she submitted a treatment to ...

Patty Jenkins Says Her ‘Star Wars’ Movie May Still Be Happening (Maybe) While Clearing Up Some ‘Wonder Woman 3’ Rumors

There was some speculation about how much that had to do with series director Patty Jenkins, whose latest pitch had been rejected. Some put the blame on Jenkins, but now she’s pushing back, while ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Wonder Woman
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Wonder Woman Wonder Woman James Gunn replica