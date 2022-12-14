Wonder Woman 3, James Gunn replica a Patty Jenkins: “I nostri confronti sono sempre stati professionali” (Di mercoledì 14 dicembre 2022) James Gunn ha replicato al post che Patty Jenkins ha pubblicato sul suo profilo Twitter a proposito della sua uscita da Wonder Woman 3. Qualche giorno fa, Warner Bros ha rifiutato la sceneggiatura del film che, sicuramente, non avrà uno sviluppo. Mentre la regista ha voluto chiarire il fatto di non essere stata lei ad aver abbandonato il progetto, anche l’autore di Guardiani della Galassia ha fatto sapere la sua opinione. I can attest that all of Peter and my interactions with you were only pleasant and professional. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 14, 2022 James Gunn ha commentato in tal modo le dichiarazioni di Patty Jenkins: ...Leggi su screenworld
Wonder Woman: Patty Jenkins commenta i rumor sul suo allontanamentoPatty Jenkins ha rotto il silenzio e ha commentato le voci riguardanti Wonder Woman 3 e Rogue ...
Patty Jenkins chiarisce la sua posizione su Wonder Woman 3Secondo il magazine americano, Wonder Woman 3 non avrebbe un futuro. Ma è davvero così Ad intromettersi nel discorso è stata la regista dei precedenti due film, Patty Jenkins , che avrebbe chiarito ...
