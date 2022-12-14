Wonder Woman 3 | James Gunn replica a Patty Jenkins | “I nostri confronti sono sempre stati professionali”

(Di mercoledì 14 dicembre 2022)hato al post cheha pubblicato sul suo profilo Twitter a proposito della sua uscita da3. Qualche giorno fa, Warner Bros ha rifiutato la sceneggiatura del film che, sicuramente, non avrà uno sviluppo. Mentre la regista ha voluto chiarire il fatto di non essere stata lei ad aver abbandonato il progetto, anche l’autore di Guardiani della Galassia ha fatto sapere la sua opinione. I can attest that all of Peter and my interactions with you were only pleasant and professional. —(@) December 14, 2022ha commentato in tal modo le dichiarazioni di: ...

Patty Jenkins ha rotto il silenzio e ha commentato le voci riguardanti3 e Rogue ...Secondo il magazine americano,3 non avrebbe un futuro. Ma è davvero così Ad intromettersi nel discorso è stata la regista dei precedenti due film, Patty Jenkins , che avrebbe chiarito ...Patty Jenkins has broken her silence on Wonder Woman 3. The Hollywood Reporter broke the news Dec. 7 that Jenkins iteration of Wonder Woman 3 was not moving forward after she submitted a treatment to ...There was some speculation about how much that had to do with series director Patty Jenkins, whose latest pitch had been rejected. Some put the blame on Jenkins, but now she’s pushing back, while ...