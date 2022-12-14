Top Employers certifica le eccellenze aziendali in ambito HR

Leggi su lombardiaeconomy

(Di mercoledì 14 dicembre 2022) INTERVISTA A Massimo Begelle, regional manager Italia e Spagna TopInstitute è l’entetore globale delleinHR. Con una sua metodologia originale e indipendente, analizza, valuta ele aziende e le loro condizioni di lavoro. Fondato nel 1991, presente in Italia dal 2008, TopInstitute è riconosciuto a livello globale e presente in tutti in Continenti. Il suo HQ è ad Amsterdam (Paesi Bassi) “Per ottenere lazione Topè necessario possedere una eccellenza di politiche e strategie HR – spiega Massimo Begelle, regional manager per Italia e Spagna – lazione Top, infatti, riconosce, a livello globale, le ...