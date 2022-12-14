Top Employers certifica le eccellenze aziendali in ambito HR (Di mercoledì 14 dicembre 2022) INTERVISTA A Massimo Begelle, regional manager Italia e Spagna Top Employers Institute è l’ente certificatore globale delle eccellenze aziendali in ambito HR. Con una sua metodologia originale e indipendente, analizza, valuta e certifica le aziende e le loro condizioni di lavoro. Fondato nel 1991, presente in Italia dal 2008, Top Employers Institute è riconosciuto a livello globale e presente in tutti in Continenti. Il suo HQ è ad Amsterdam (Paesi Bassi) “Per ottenere la certificazione Top Employers è necessario possedere una eccellenza di politiche e strategie HR – spiega Massimo Begelle, regional manager per Italia e Spagna – la certificazione Top Employers, infatti, riconosce, a livello globale, le ...Leggi su lombardiaeconomy
Sicurezza informatica: secondo uno studio Canon, gran parte delle aziende in Europa deve ancora attrezzarsi per il lavoro ibrido "sicuro"E, nel 2022 ha ottenuto per il quarto anno consecutivo la certificazione Top Employers Italia e Top Employers Europe. Canon è presente in Italia dal 1957 con sedi a Milano e Roma. Scopri di più su: ...
Expert Travel Tips for a Healthy and Safe Holiday Season From International SOS2 It is important that employers continue to share up - to - date advice to help their employees safely enjoy the festive period." Top travel safety tips that organisations can encourage for the ... Forum Hr 2022, Begelle (Top Employers): “Aziende devono far fronte ad esigenze di generazioni diverse” Adnkronos
5 courses that employer prioritise while hiring new talent in 2023Therefore, analysing the courses, employers prioritise while hiring can help individuals choose from the wide range of available options. The incidents of cyber attacks are on the rise. Cyber attacks ...
Flexible working hours, among most desired benefits, Romanian employers&employees sayThe majority of employers in Romania (97 pct) say that the flexible working schedule is one of the most desired benefits by employees, while two out of three top companies offer benefits related to ...
Top EmployersSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Top Employers