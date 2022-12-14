Belmont Medical Technologies Donates Lifesaving Medical Equipment to Ukraine (Di mercoledì 14 dicembre 2022) BILLERICA, Mass., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Belmont Medical Technologies ("Belmont"), a leading provider of fluid resuscitation and patient temperature management solutions, donated 100 buddy lite® portable blood and fluid warmers as well as 20 rapid infusers to Ukraine to help save the lives of those injured during the ongoing conflict. This donation aligns with Belmont's mission, "Saving Lives. Together." Olga Berg, Director of Development with the non-profit organization Ukraine Medical Consortium, noted that these devices are used by surgeons treating soldiers on the front lines to save the most seriously wounded. "The rapid infusers are truly indispensable in cases of massive blood loss." Brian Ellacott, Chief ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Belmont Medical Technologies ("Belmont"), a leading provider of fluid resuscitation and patient temperature management solutions, donated 100 buddy lite® portable blood and fluid warmers as well as 20 rapid infusers to Ukraine to help save the lives of those injured during the ongoing conflict. This donation aligns with Belmont's mission, "Saving Lives. Together." Olga Berg, Director of Development with the non-profit organization Ukraine Medical Consortium, noted that these devices are used by surgeons treating soldiers on the front lines to save the most seriously wounded. "The rapid infusers are truly indispensable in cases of massive blood loss." Brian Ellacott, Chief ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
The Mobility House Secures $50 Million Series C to Expand Smart Charging and Vehicle - to - Grid LeadershipThe Mobility House has more than 250 employees across its operations in Munich, Zurich and Belmont, ... - - (BUSINESS WIRE) - - Integrated Endoscopy, a medical device company pioneering the development ...
Full Spectrum Testing Signs Trust Chain Global as Its Transactional PlatformAs a supplier of medical testing products, we needed a solution that would allow for verification ... & BELMONT, Calif. - - (BUSINESS WIRE) - - RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) and Zoom Video ...
Belmont Medical Technologies Donates Lifesaving Medical Equipment to UkraineBelmont Medical Technologies ("Belmont"), a leading provider of fluid resuscitation and patient temperature management solutions, donated 100 buddy lite® portable blood and fluid warmers as well as 20 ...
Physician Aram Tomasian remembered for gentle mannerDr. Aram Tomasian, a leader in his Belmont community, who worked at Mount Auburn Hospital and was on Harvard and Tufts medical schools.
Belmont MedicalSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Belmont Medical