The Hanging Sun – Sole di mezzanotte | tutto quello che c’è da sapere sul film

È un film interpretato da Alessandro Borghi ed è l'adattamento di un romanzo del giallista Joe Nesbo: in TV dal 12 dicembreSun " Sole di mezzanotte , film Sky Original diretto da Francesco Carrozzini che ha chiuso fuori concorso la scorsa mostra del cinema di Venezia, arriva su Sky questa sera. Si tratta dell'...La video intervista a Francesco Carrozzini, regista di The Hanging Sun, film di chiusura da Venezia 79 con Alessandro Borghi e Jessica Brown Findlay ...When he too did not open the door, the police broke the lock and found him hanging from a noose. (With input from Sanjay Verma) Also Read | Indian, Chinese troops clashed at Arunachal LAC on December ...