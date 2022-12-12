The Hanging Sun - Il sole di mezzanotte, la recensione: un sole pallido per il film con Alessandro Borghi (Di lunedì 12 dicembre 2022) La recensione di The Hanging Sun - Il sole di mezzanotte: dopo aver chiuso Venezia 79, l'adattamento del romanzo di Jo Nesbø in esclusiva su Sky Cinema e NOW dal 12 dicembre. Il thriller scandinavo è uno dei più interessanti fenomeni letterari degli ultimi anni. Atmosfere rarefatte, silenzi angoscianti, il gelo a rendere tutto distante. Tra tanti autori di successo Jo Nesbø è sicuramente uno di quelli più amati. Anche dal cinema: ha avuto già diversi adattamenti, come Headhunters - Il cacciatore di teste e L'uomo delle nevi, con Michael Fassbender. L'ultimo è quello diretto da Francesco Carrozzini, al suo esordio come regista di finzione, dopo il documentario Franca: Chaos and Creation, dedicato alla madre, Franca Sozzani, storica direttrice di Vogue. La recensione di The ...Leggi su movieplayer
