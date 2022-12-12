Superman: Lost, la DC annuncia un nuovo fumetto sull’eroe kryptoniano (Di lunedì 12 dicembre 2022) La DC nelle scorse ore ha annunciato un nuovo fumetto: Superman: Lost. L’opera arriverà nel corso del 2023 e sarà suddivisa in dieci numeri; il fumetto è partorito da Christopher Priest e Carlo Pagulayan e vede Clark Kent invischiato in un mistero sui viaggi nel tempo. Superman: Lost vede Clark Kent coinvolto in un mistero che riguarda i viaggi nel tempo dopo essere rimasto intrappolato nello spazio per due decenni. Di seguito vi riportiamo la trama ufficiale del fumetto rilasciata dalla DC: “L’ODISSEA DELLA SOLITUDINE DI Superman! Dopo che Superman è stato chiamato per una missione di routine della Justice League, Lois Lane si sveglia e trova un perfetto sconosciuto nel suo salotto. L’Uomo d’Acciaio, ...Leggi su screenworld
Le 7 serie tv TOP da vedere durante le vacanze di Natale 2022Più vicini agli eroi (umani) di The boys che a un Superman, i protagonisti di The Umbrella Academy ... una serie tv che divide il podio con I Soprano e Lost tra i prodotti che hanno cambiato la ...
DC: Superman sarà al centro di una nuova miniserieDC Comics: Superman sarà al centro di una nuova miniserie Superman: Lost , questo il nome della nuova opera che narrerà dell'uomo d'acciaio, è stata ufficialmente annunciata lo scorso venerdì. In ... DC annuncia Superman: Lost, miniserie in 10 numeri MegaNerd
James Gunn says Superman is a "huge priority" for his DC visionJames Gunn, who has now started work as co-CEO of the newly-created DC Studios, has revealed on social media that Superman is one of the biggest priorities in his new role. "Yes, of course. Superman ...
James Gunn Tells Fans Not to Worry – Superman is a “Huge Priority”Last week's cancellation rumors were a shock. Superman fans have less to worry about after clarification from DC Studios head James Gunn.
Superman LostSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Superman Lost