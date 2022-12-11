GeForce NOW - in arrivo The Witcher 3 e 8 nuovi giochiDJI presenta il nuovo drone DJI MINI 3Sonic Super Teams - il gioco da tavolo - RecensioneMARCELL JACOBS PRESENTA LA SUA “ACADEMY” A DESENZANO DEL GARDA, UN ...Cipresso Toscano: una pianta senza tempo che contraddistingue la ...Arcane, VALORANT e League of Legends trionfano ai The Games Awards Destiny 2 - PINNACOLO DELL'OSSERVATRICEDiablo IV è disponibile per il reacquistoSPLATOON 3: LA BIG RUN È IN ARRIVOSYNCED entra in Open Beta il 10 dicembreUltime Blog

Golf | Ockie Strydom amministra il vantaggio aggiudicandosi l’Alfred Dunhill Championship

Golf Ockie
Golf, Ockie Strydom amministra il vantaggio aggiudicandosi l’Alfred Dunhill Championship (Di domenica 11 dicembre 2022) I Golfisti del DP World Tour archiviano una nuova settimana ultimando l’Alfred Dunhill Championship (montepremi 1,5 milioni di euro). L’evento, nato nel 2000 ed organizzato in collaborazione tra tour europeo e Sunshine Tour, sorride ad Ockie Strydom. Il sudafricano classe ’85 amministra il margine maturato dopo i primi tre round aggiudicandosi l’evento di casa. Per Strydom punteggio complessivo di -18 (270 colpi) ed un margine di due lunghezze sul più immediato inseguitore che porta il nome dello spagnolo Adrian Otaegui. Al terzo posto con -15 troviamo l’inglese Laurie Canter seguito con lo score di -14 da un terzetto composto dal canadese Aaron Cockerill e dai sudafricani Oliver Bekker e Brander Grace. Settima posizione a -13 per la ...
Particolarmente ampio il gruppo degli ottavi a - 4: ci sono i sudafricani Louis Albertse, Wilco Nienaber e Ockie Strydom , il nordirlandese Tom McKibbin , il tedesco Alexander Knappe , l'inglese Laurie Canter , lo scozzese Scott Jamieson , lo svedese Tobias Eden e il norvegese Kristian Krogh Johannessen . ...

Particolarmente ampio il gruppo degli ottavi a - 4: ci sono i sudafricani Louis Albertse, Wilco Nienaber e Ockie Strydom , il nordirlandese Tom McKibbin , il tedesco Alexander Knappe , l'inglese Laurie Canter , lo scozzese Scott Jamieson , lo svedese Tobias Eden e il norvegese Kristian Krogh Johannessen . ... Golf: Strydom e Jamieson cercano la fuga dopo tre giri all'Alfred Dunhill Championship 2022  OA Sport

Jamieson and Strydom lead after Round Three in Alfred Dunhill Championship on DP World Tour

Strydom commented after his round, ‘The green speed today was over 13 feet and you just had to go with the speed. I did not go for dangerous shots today and it all worked out. T ...

Saturday's golf: Hoffman and Palmer build 2-shot lead in QBE Shootout

Charley Hoffman and Ryan Palmer had 10 birdies in modified alternate shot for a 10-under 62, setting the tournament 36-hole record.
