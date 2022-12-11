Golf, Ockie Strydom amministra il vantaggio aggiudicandosi l’Alfred Dunhill Championship (Di domenica 11 dicembre 2022) I Golfisti del DP World Tour archiviano una nuova settimana ultimando l’Alfred Dunhill Championship (montepremi 1,5 milioni di euro). L’evento, nato nel 2000 ed organizzato in collaborazione tra tour europeo e Sunshine Tour, sorride ad Ockie Strydom. Il sudafricano classe ’85 amministra il margine maturato dopo i primi tre round aggiudicandosi l’evento di casa. Per Strydom punteggio complessivo di -18 (270 colpi) ed un margine di due lunghezze sul più immediato inseguitore che porta il nome dello spagnolo Adrian Otaegui. Al terzo posto con -15 troviamo l’inglese Laurie Canter seguito con lo score di -14 da un terzetto composto dal canadese Aaron Cockerill e dai sudafricani Oliver Bekker e Brander Grace. Settima posizione a -13 per la ...Leggi su oasport
