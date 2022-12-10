IWE: Info & Match annunciati per “Christmas Gifts 2022” (Di sabato 10 dicembre 2022) Le Info e i Match annunciati per “Christmas Gifts 2022”, in programma Domenica 11 Dicembre a Rapallo (GE) IWE Christmas Gifts 2022Domenica 11 Dicembre – Rapallo (GE)Casa della Gioventù – Via A. Lamarmora 20 Inizio Ore 18.30 – Ingresso Gratuito I Quit Match for IWE ControlDr. Dispiacere Vs Sami Grayson Winner Take All Match for IWE CrossRoad HW Title/Campione Hardcore FCWMaximum IWE CrossRoad HW Vs Fil Bane Campione Hardcore FCW IWE Wonder TitleCamilla (c) Vs Insanity IWE Lucha Cruiserweight TitleBarba di Sale (c) Vs Hero Annunciate le presenze di Backslash, Malto, Mary Cooper Cain &; Abel, Wild Boyz, Verga Boys, Violenzo, Tilikum, Didò, Rocco Gioiello, ...Leggi su zonawrestling
