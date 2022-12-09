SX GLOBAL ANNOUNCES PROVISIONAL 2023 CALENDAR FOR SIX FIM WORLD SUPERCROSS CHAMPIONSHIP EVENTS

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 9 dicembre 2022) Delivering on its Promise to Taketo Fans Across the, SXConfirms WSXRounds for Australia, UK, France, Germany, Canada, and Southeast Asia QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/After two highly successful pilotin 2022 that saw more than 85,000 fans enjoy-classaction in Cardiff, Wales and Melbourne, Australia, SXtoday announced sixfor theFIM(WSX). Theschedule will expand the'sfootprint with FIM-sanctionedrounds ...