Startup | B-Side vuole leggere la nostra mente per fare marketing

Startup, B-Side vuole leggere la nostra mente per fare marketing (Di venerdì 9 dicembre 2022) B-Side si propone di diventare l'alleata delle pmi per il neuromarketing, una disciplina che mescola neuroscienze ed economia per aiutare le aziende a navigare l'inconscio dei consumatori
