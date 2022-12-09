Beko Lays Foundation Stone for new $100mn Home Appliance Plant in Egypt (Di venerdì 9 dicembre 2022) Beko unveils new investment in an event attended by GAFI & senior government officials CAIRO, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Beko Egypt for Home Appliances, a subsidiary of Arçelik, today celebrated laying the Foundation Stone for its first factory in Egypt on the 10th of Ramadan Industrial Zone, in the received land allocation with a total area of 114,000 m2. The event was attended by Counselor Mohamed AbdelWahab, GAFI CEO, Minister Plenipotentiary Mr. Mohamed ElSayed, Director of the European affairs & Turkey Department at ECS, Mr. Mohamed Youssef, Head of Investment Promotion at GAFI, and Dr. Ahlam Farouk, Head of the Central Administration for the Protection and Improvement of Industrial Environment and Energy at Ministry of Environment, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Beko Egypt for Home Appliances, a subsidiary of Arçelik, today celebrated laying the Foundation Stone for its first factory in Egypt on the 10th of Ramadan Industrial Zone, in the received land allocation with a total area of 114,000 m2. The event was attended by Counselor Mohamed AbdelWahab, GAFI CEO, Minister Plenipotentiary Mr. Mohamed ElSayed, Director of the European affairs & Turkey Department at ECS, Mr. Mohamed Youssef, Head of Investment Promotion at GAFI, and Dr. Ahlam Farouk, Head of the Central Administration for the Protection and Improvement of Industrial Environment and Energy at Ministry of Environment, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Beko Lays Foundation Stone for new $100mn Home Appliance Plant in EgyptBeko unveils new investment in an event attended by GAFI & senior government officialsArçelik, the parent company of Beko, plans to make Egypt an ...
Arcelik; Beko: Beko Lays Foundation Stone for new $100mn Home Appliance Plant in EgyptBeko unveils new investment in an event attended by GAFI & senior government officials Arçelik, the parent company of Beko, plans to make Egypt an export hub, allocating 60% of its production ...
Beko LaysSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Beko Lays