Euro NCAP | cinque stelle conquistate da undici modelli

CINQUE STELLE CONQUISTATE DA UNDICI MODELLI UNA IN MENO PER PEUGEOT E CITROEN

CINQUE STELLE CONQUISTATE DA UNDICI MODELLI UNA IN MENO PER PEUGEOT E CITROEN Sticchi Damiani (ACI): "I nuovi protocolli, che Euro NCAP applicherà nel 2023, costituiranno una vera e propria sfida per l'industria automobilistica". Delle quattordici auto testate nell'ottava serie Euro NCAP 2022 ben undici ottengono la ...
Da berline elettriche a grandi SUV, ecco gli ultimi crash test 2022

Tante le auto promosse, come la Lucid Air, la nuova Mercedes GLC, la MG 4 Electric e il Volkswagen ID.Buzz L'Euro NCAP ha pubblicato i risultati del suo ultimo test di gruppo dell'anno, nonché l'ultim ...
