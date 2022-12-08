Euro NCAP | cinque stelle conquistate da undici modelli

Delle quattordici auto testate nell'ottava serie2022 ben undici ottengono la valutazione massima di cinque stelle, una in meno, quattro, per Peugeot 408, Citroen C4 e C4 X. Soltanto 3 delle 14 auto testate nell'ottava serie 2022 non hanno ...CINQUE STELLE CONQUISTATE DA UNDICI MODELLI UNA IN MENO PER PEUGEOT E CITROEN Sticchi Damiani (ACI): "I nuovi protocolli, cheapplicherà nel 2023, costituiranno una vera e propria sfida per l'industria automobilistica". Delle quattordici auto testate nell'ottava serie2022 ben undici ottengono la ...Delle quattordici auto testate nell’ottava serie Euro NCAP 2022 ben undici ottengono la valutazione massima di cinque stelle, una in meno, quattro, per ...Tante le auto promosse, come la Lucid Air, la nuova Mercedes GLC, la MG 4 Electric e il Volkswagen ID.Buzz L'Euro NCAP ha pubblicato i risultati del suo ultimo test di gruppo dell'anno, nonché l'ultim ...