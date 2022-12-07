Conan Exiles: Age of Sorcery capitolo 2 è ora disponibile!Battlefield 2042 aggiornamento 3.1Destiny 2 - Stagione dei Serafini disponibileCOD Mobile World Championship 2022: dal 15 al 18 dicembre in North ...realme e Mkers organizzano un torneo di gamingCuphead - edizione fisicaRivelati dettagli sui Pokémon Leggendari Koraidon e MiraidonHogwarts Legacy: nuovo video “Making the Music”Imparare con i videogiochi in classeIl cybercrime non va in vacanzaUltime Blog

The Resident 6 sconvolge i fan nel finale di metà stagione | chi ha baciato Conrad?

The Resident
The Resident 6 sconvolge i fan nel finale di metà stagione: chi ha baciato Conrad? (Di mercoledì 7 dicembre 2022) The Resident 6 sconvolge i fan con un finale di stagione al cardiopalma e non per via della lotta tra la vita e la morte ma per un bacio destinato a far discutere i fan. Il momento tanto atteso/temuto è arrivato e dopo la morte di Nic, per Conrad sembra essere arrivato il momento di guardare avanti ma non con la persona che tutti credevano, o almeno così sembra. Il finale di metà stagione di The Resident 6 andato in onda ieri sera negli Usa ha riscritto il presente di Conrad ma adesso, per capire come andrà a finire, dovremo attendere il ritorno in tv del medical drama, il 3 gennaio prossimo. Ma cosa è successo nell’episodio numero 10? Cade è andata fuori città, raccontando al fidanzato Conrad ...
