'The Keeper | La Leggenda di un portiere' | questa sera alle 21 30 su Rai 1

'The Keeper: La Leggenda di un portiere', questa sera alle 21.30 su Rai 1: ecco la trama (Di mercoledì 7 dicembre 2022) 'The Keeper: La Leggenda di un portiere', questa sera alle 21.30 su Rai 1 il film che racconta l'incredibile vicenda umana di un portiere tedesco, catturato durante la seconda guerra mondiale.
Stasera su Rai 1 alle 21.15 The Keeper La storia vera del paracadutista tedesco Bert Trautmann (David Kross, 32). Catturato dagli inglesi ...
The Keeper – La leggenda di un portiere: la storia vera che ha ispirato il film

The Keeper - La leggenda di un portiere è l nuovo film di Rai 1 basato sulla storia vera del calciatore ed ex soldato,Bert Trautmann.

