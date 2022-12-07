RISULTATI: NJPW “World Tag League/Super Junior Tag League 2022” 07.12.2022 (Day 13) (Di mercoledì 7 dicembre 2022) I RISULTATI della tredicesima giornata dei Tornei Tag Team della NJPW andata in scena Mercoledì a Sasebo, Nagasaki: NJPW World Tag League/Super Junior Tag League 2022 – Day 13Mercoledì 7 Dicembre – Sasebo, Nagasaki (Japan) Tag Team MatchKosei Fujita & Oskar Leube battono Ryohei Oiwa & Yuto Nakashima (7:!2) Six Man Tag Team MatchSuzuki-gun (El Desperado, Lance Archer & Minoru Suzuki) battono BULLET CLUB (Bad Luck Fale, Gedo & Taiji Ishimori) (8:46) Eight Man Tag Team MatchLos Ingobernables de Japon (Hiromu Takahashi, SANADA, Shingo Takagi & Tetsuya Naito) battono Be-Bop Tag Team (Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toru Yano), Master Wato & Tomoaki Honma ...Leggi su zonawrestling
RISULTATI : NJPW “World Tag League/Super Junior Tag League 2022” 05.12.2022 (Day 12)
RISULTATI : NJPW “World Tag League/Super Junior Tag League 2022” 04.12.2022 (Day 11)
RISULTATI : NJPW “World Tag League/Super Junior Tag League 2022” 03.12.2022 (Day 10)
RISULTATI : NJPW “World Tag League/Super Junior Tag League 2022” 02.12.2022 (Day 9)
RISULTATI : NJPW “World Tag League/Super Junior Tag League 2022” 28-30.11.2022 (Day 7-8)
RISULTATI : NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over
I risultati di WWE Crown Jewel 2022, Roman Reigns sconfigge Logan PaulI risultati di WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Brock Lesnar batte Bobby Lashley Bobby Lashley ha letteralmente ...abbia ricordato il passato di Balor nel Bullet Club e abbia citato Karl Anderson come attuale NJPW ...
I risultati di AEW x NJPW " Forbidden Door, Jon Moxley nuovo campioneI risultati di Forbidden Door Trios Tag Team Match : "The Wizard" Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara (... purtroppo non è stato possibile vedere AEW x NJPW " Forbidden Door né su SKY PRIMAFILA né in ... NJPW WTL 2022 e SJTL 2022 - Risultati Day 12 The Shield Of Wrestling
NJPW WTL 2022 e SJTL 2022 – Risultati Day 13NJPW World Tag League 2022 e Super Jr. Tag League 2022 : ecco tutti i risultati del Day 13, quest’oggi dedicato interamente agli Juniors.
Si conclude il Goddess of Stardom Tag League 2022: ecco le vincitriciDopo una serie di giornate dedicate a questo torneo, finalmente la STARDOM ha incoronato le vincitrici del 2022 ...
RISULTATI NJPWSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : RISULTATI NJPW