RISULTATI | NJPW “World Tag League Super Junior Tag League 2022” 07 12 2022 Day 13

RISULTATI NJPW
RISULTATI: NJPW “World Tag League/Super Junior Tag League 2022” 07.12.2022 (Day 13) (Di mercoledì 7 dicembre 2022) I RISULTATI della tredicesima giornata dei Tornei Tag Team della NJPW andata in scena Mercoledì a Sasebo, Nagasaki: NJPW World Tag League/Super Junior Tag League 2022 – Day 13Mercoledì 7 Dicembre – Sasebo, Nagasaki (Japan) Tag Team MatchKosei Fujita & Oskar Leube battono Ryohei Oiwa & Yuto Nakashima (7:!2) Six Man Tag Team MatchSuzuki-gun (El Desperado, Lance Archer & Minoru Suzuki) battono BULLET CLUB (Bad Luck Fale, Gedo & Taiji Ishimori) (8:46) Eight Man Tag Team MatchLos Ingobernables de Japon (Hiromu Takahashi, SANADA, Shingo Takagi & Tetsuya Naito) battono Be-Bop Tag Team (Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toru Yano), Master Wato & Tomoaki Honma ...
