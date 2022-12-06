VIDEO: Becky Lynch, dopo la fine di Raw, ringrazia i fan presenti per averla sostenuta (Di martedì 6 dicembre 2022) Becky Lynch ha recentemente fatto il suo ritorno in WWE dopo un’assenza di mesi. Nella puntata di Raw di ieri sera, The Man ha partecipato a un Triple-Threat #1 Contenders match contro Alexa Bliss e Nikki Cross. L’incontro ha avuto come headliner lo show ed è stato vinto da Little Miss Bliss. I ringraziamenti Poco dopo la fine dello show, Becky Lynch si è rivolta al pubblico con un messaggio accorato: “Voglio solo ringraziare ognuno di voi per avermi sostenuto nel mio viaggio. Mi siete mancati tantissimo e non c’è limite a ciò che farei per dimostrarvi il mio amore per voi, per tutto ciò che mi avete mostrato. Guidate tutti con prudenza, tornate a casa”. Ecco il VIDEO: we missed YOU ...Leggi su zonawrestling
WWE Raw Results: Bayley and Alexa Bliss Emerge Victorious in Their MatchesWWE Raw featured an action-packed episode on Monday Night. The show had plenty of high-octane action as six of the top women on the Raw roster competed for a shot at Bianca Belair and the Raw women's ...
WWE Raw results, grades: Matt Riddle stretchered out after devastating attackSolo Sikoa attacked Matt Riddle and left him needing to be stretchered out on WWE Raw. The Bloodline started the show as The Usos, Sami Zayn and Sikoa revealed Elias had been taken out earlier the day ...
