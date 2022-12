Luxury week | da Golden Canary alla Costituzione USA

Costa Smeralda

What to Expect:Returns to the Metaverse: Catwalks, Super Models and IRL FashionInside Decentraland, MVFW will return to theFashion District where several brands will debut new ......attraction." The NMG Awards will be celebrated at an exclusive event during Paris Fashionin ...tribute to past recipients of the Distinguished Service Award and their continued influence on... Christie's e Sotheby's si aggiudicano i diamanti della Luxury Week di Ginevra This seven-night package includes a private-jet transfer, a three-night luxury-yacht charter and a stay on a private island.Even against the stellar Genesis G90 and gorgeous Lucid Air, the Range Rover takes top honors. Perhaps more than any other segment, luxury cars take a wide, diverse variety of forms. Of course, there ...