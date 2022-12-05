Midnight Special Fuga nella Notte film stasera in tv 5 dicembre | cast | trama | curiosità | streaming

Leggi su cubemagazine

(Di lunedì 5 dicembre 2022)è ilin tv lunedì 52022 in onda in seconda serata su Italia 1. Di seguito ecco scheda,, trailer dele dove vederlo in. SCOPRI COSA C’È IN TVin tv:e scheda GENERE: Drammatico ANNO: 2016 REGIA: Jeff Nichols: Michael Shannon, Kirsten Dunst, Joel Edgerton, Jaeden Lieberher, Adam Driver, Paul Sparks, Scott Haze, Bill Camp, James DuMont, Billy Slaughter DURATA: 111 minuti...