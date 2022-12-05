Firmenich announces Dragon Fruit as 2023 Flavor of the Year

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 5 dicembre 2022) GENEVA, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/, the world's largest privately-owned fragrance and taste company, is excited to announce itsof the, celebrating consumers' desire for exciting new ingredients and bold, adventurouscreation. "This marks our 11thof the, which is something our customers have come to look forward to each's bold vibrancy is a perfect choice as we embark an excitingof change," said Maurizio Clementi, ad interim President,'s Taste & Beyond division. "Our in-depth Human Insights have identified the strong shift towards wellbeing and ...