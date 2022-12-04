The Witch film stasera in tv 4 dicembre | cast | trama | curiosità | streaming

Leggi su cubemagazine

(Di domenica 4 dicembre 2022) Theè ilin tv domenica 42022 in onda in seconda serata su Italia 1. Di seguito ecco, scheda,, trailer, alcunesule dove vederlo in. SCOPRI COSA C’È IN TV Thein tv:e scheda USCITO IL: 18 agosto 2016 GENERE: Horror ANNO: 2016 REGIA: Robert Eggers: Anya Taylor-Joy, Ralph Ineson, Kate Dickie, Harvey Scrimshaw, Ellie Grainger, Lucas Dawson DURATA: 90 Minuti Thein tv:Siamo nel 1630, un’intera famiglia del New England si auto esilia e va a ...