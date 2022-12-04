The Last of Us, nuovo trailer della serie TV (Di domenica 4 dicembre 2022) HBO e Sky hanno pubblicato un nuovo trailer della serie TV di The Last of Us, l’adattamento televisivo del gioco di Naughty Dog. HBO e Sky, che distribuirà in Italia la serie tv, hanno pubblicato un nuovo trailer di The Last of Us. Quando uscirà la serie tv The Last Of Us Il 16 gennaio 2023 negli USA andrà in onda il primo episodio. In Italia, lo stesso giorno e in contemporanea, andrà in onda in lingua originale e nei giorni seguenti la versione con il doppiaggio italiano. The Last Of Us – Il nuovo trailer della serie tv Il trailer rilasciato da HBO e Sky introduce la storia che sarà ...Leggi su atomheartmagazine
