The Last of Us | nuovo trailer della serie TV

The Last of Us, nuovo trailer della serie TV (Di domenica 4 dicembre 2022) HBO e Sky hanno pubblicato un nuovo trailer della serie TV di The Last of Us, l’adattamento televisivo del gioco di Naughty Dog. HBO e Sky, che distribuirà in Italia la serie tv, hanno pubblicato un nuovo trailer di The Last of Us. Quando uscirà la serie tv The Last Of Us Il 16 gennaio 2023 negli USA andrà in onda il primo episodio. In Italia, lo stesso giorno e in contemporanea, andrà in onda in lingua originale e nei giorni seguenti la versione con il doppiaggio italiano. The Last Of Us – Il nuovo trailer della serie tv Il trailer rilasciato da HBO e Sky introduce la storia che sarà ...
The Last of Us: il Trailer Ufficiale della Serie TV Adattamento

29 minuti fa HBO ha appena rilasciato il full trailer di The Last of Us , che presenta una melodia che i fan dei videogiochi conosceranno fin troppo bene. Il trailer mette in luce la relazione tesa tra Joel ed Ellie, e quanto con riluttanza il primo abbia ...

Il primo, intenso trailer di The Last of Us, la serie in arrivo su Sky e NOW

Il trailer di The Last of Us ci porta immediatamente nel cuore della storia, ovvero la straziante fuga di Joel ed Ellie, la ragazzina che sembra essere la chiave per la salvezza dell'intera umanità. La serie è ...
