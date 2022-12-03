Motorola presenta edge 30 fusion Viva MagentaCloud9 è il prossimo team a competere al Red Bull Home GroundNEED FOR SPEED UNBOUND - LA NUOVA GENERAZIONE DI CORSE INIZIA OGGIIndustria dei videogiochi - le dichiarazioni del ministro della ...NVIDIA - titoli di dicembre con DLSSPAW Patrol Gran Premio - DLC Gara a Barkingburg disponibile vivo presenta una nuova generazione di imaging chipsetMeta Quest 2 - novità del mese di dicembreF1: UFFICIALE, cancellato il Gp Cina dal calendario Mondiale 2023Electronic Arts continua ad impegnarsi per migliorare l’accessibilità ...Ultime Blog

Ukraine Series di Ted Hartley | la vendita in beneficenza

Ukraine Series
Ukraine Series di Ted Hartley: la vendita in beneficenza (Di sabato 3 dicembre 2022) L’artista Ted Hartley espone alcuni nuovi dipinti a Keyes Gallery di Sag Harbor, New York. L’ispirazione per il suo ultimo lavoro sono i muri. Un limite che devi superare, aggirare o abbattere. Si tratta di non lasciare che la paura abbia la meglio su di te. Fino al 5 dicembre presenta anche Ukraine Series, opere
