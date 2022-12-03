The Last Of Us, il trailer dell’attesa serie tv basata sull’omonimo videogioco (Di sabato 3 dicembre 2022) , in arrivo in esclusiva su Sky e in streaming solo su NOW: nel cast Pedro Pascal e Bella Ramsey Sky rivela il trailer dell’attesissima The Last Of Us, che sarà in esclusiva su Sky e in streaming solo su NOW dal 16 gennaio 2023 in contemporanea assoluta con la messa in onda negli Stati Uniti. basata sull’omonimo videogioco acclamato dalla critica sviluppato da Naughty Dog in esclusiva per le piattaforme PlayStation, The Last Of Us sarà disponibile in tutti i territori in cui Sky è presente, compresi Regno Unito e Irlanda, Italia, Germania, Austria e Svizzera. La storia di The Last Of Us si svolge vent’anni dopo la distruzione della civiltà moderna. Joel, uno scaltro sopravvissuto, viene incaricato di far uscire Ellie, una ragazza di 14 anni, da una zona di quarantena ...Leggi su spettacolo.eu
