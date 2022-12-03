RISULTATI: NJPW “World Tag League/Super Junior Tag League 2022” 02.12.2022 (Day 9) (Di sabato 3 dicembre 2022) I RISULTATI della nona giornata dei Tornei Tag Team della NJPW andata in scena Venerdì a Osaka: NJPW World Tag League/Super Junior Tag League 2022 – Day 9Venerdì 2 Dicembre – Osaka (Japan) Super Junior Tag League 2022 MatchSuzuki-gun (DOUKI & Yoshinobu Kanemaru) 2 battono Kevin Knight & KUSHIDA 2 (7:52) World Tag League 2022 MatchBe-Bop Tag Team (Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toru Yano) 6 battono Alex Coughlin & Gabriel Kidd 0 (4:02) Super ...Leggi su zonawrestling
