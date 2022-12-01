SAJ Inks Agreement with Leading European Solar Distributor Solarclarity, Strengthening its Presence in Europe (Di giovedì 1 dicembre 2022) DUSSELDORF, Germany, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Solar inverters and storage solutions provider SAJ (or "the Company") announced that the company has reached a long-term cooperation Agreement with Solarclarity, a Leading Distributor of sustainable energy systems in the Netherlands, at the Solar Solutions Düsseldorf 2022, the first satellite event of Solar Solutions International that gathers global Solar professionals to showcase their latest innovations in Solar energy. The Agreement will first see one of SAJ's key products, the HS2 All-In-One Residential Storage Solution be available at Solarclarity from January 2023. "The business alliance with ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Solar inverters and storage solutions provider SAJ (or "the Company") announced that the company has reached a long-term cooperation Agreement with Solarclarity, a Leading Distributor of sustainable energy systems in the Netherlands, at the Solar Solutions Düsseldorf 2022, the first satellite event of Solar Solutions International that gathers global Solar professionals to showcase their latest innovations in Solar energy. The Agreement will first see one of SAJ's key products, the HS2 All-In-One Residential Storage Solution be available at Solarclarity from January 2023. "The business alliance with ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
SAJ InksSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : SAJ Inks