Shanghai Electric's Solar Thermal Trough Unit No. 1 Project in Dubai Connects to the Grid (Di mercoledì 30 novembre 2022) It is the largest Solar Thermal Project in the world in terms of installed capacity, investment size, and molten salt reserve heat Shanghai, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/
On November 29 (Dubai Time), the Trough Unit No. 1 facility of Shanghai Electric's 700MW Solar Thermal and 250MW photovoltaic Solar power plant in Dubai has successfully achieved Grid-connected Electricity generation, marking a significant milestone along the path of the firm's entry into the renewable energy sector. The facility is already delivering top-notch technical parameters and reliable operation of both the primary and auxiliary equipment, supplying
