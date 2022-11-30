RISULTATI: NJPW “World Tag League/Super Junior Tag League 2022” 28-30.11.2022 (Day 7-8) (Di mercoledì 30 novembre 2022) I RISULTATI delle giornate dei Tornei Tag Team della NJPW andate in scena questa settimana: NJPW World Tag League/Super Junior Tag League 2022 – Day 7Lunedì 28 Novembre – Nagano (Japan) Tag Team MatchTMDK (Mikey Nicholls & Shane Haste) battono Oskar Leube & Yuto Nakashima (8:21) Eight Man Tag Team MatchUnited Empire (Aaron Henare, Great-O-Khan, Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) (w/Gideon Grey) battono Be-Bop Tag Team (Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toru Yano), Kosei Fujita & Ryohei Oiwa (9:45)Suzuki-gun (El Desperado, Lance Archer, Minoru Suzuki & Taichi) battono Los Ingobernables de Japon (Hiromu Takahashi, SANADA, Shingo Takagi & Tetsuya Naito) ...Leggi su zonawrestling
I risultati di WWE Crown Jewel 2022, Roman Reigns sconfigge Logan PaulI risultati di WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Brock Lesnar batte Bobby Lashley Bobby Lashley ha letteralmente ...abbia ricordato il passato di Balor nel Bullet Club e abbia citato Karl Anderson come attuale NJPW ...
I risultati di AEW x NJPW " Forbidden Door, Jon Moxley nuovo campioneI risultati di Forbidden Door Trios Tag Team Match : "The Wizard" Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara (... purtroppo non è stato possibile vedere AEW x NJPW " Forbidden Door né su SKY PRIMAFILA né in ... NJPW WTL 2022 e SJTL 2022 – Risultati Day 8 The Shield Of Wrestling
NJPW WTL 2022 e SJTL 2022 – Risultati Day 8NJPW World Tag League 2022 e Super Jr. Tag League 2022 : ecco tutti i risultati del Day 8, che ha visto il ritorno in azione degli heavyweight.
WWE: Ricochet ha perso più di 15 chili a causa di una malattiaRicochet è considerato uno dei migliori competitor sul ring in WWE. In effetti, la sua dedizione al mestiere è qualcosa che molti fan rispettano. La 34enne Superstar ha ottenuto molti risultati al di ...
RISULTATI NJPWSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : RISULTATI NJPW