PortAventura World and Sony Pictures Entertainment Announce World's First 'Uncharted' Dark Ride Roller Coaster (Di mercoledì 30 novembre 2022) TARRAGONA, Spain, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/
PortAventura World and Sony Pictures Entertainment Announced today, Uncharted, the World's First Dark Ride Roller Coaster based on the box office hit film, will open in mid-2023. The new attraction will be located in the resort's Far West zone and will allow visitors to go on a dangerous search for one of the greatest treasures ever found. David Garcia, EVP and Managing Director of PortAventura World, declares "we are excited about the Announcement of this strategic agreement with a reference company in the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Uncharted sta per tornare, ma non nel mondo dei videogiochiIl resort spagnolo PortAventura World ha dato l'annuncio oggi sui social media, con un post che trovate poco sotto: Non ci sono dettagli sul parco giochi in sé, né sulla specifica attrazione dedicata ...
E per le famiglie c'è anche la possibilità di trascorrere una giornata nel PortAventura World, il parco di divertimenti più famoso della Spagna, oltre ad essere l'unico in Europa ad avere al suo ...
