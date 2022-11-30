PortAventura World and Sony Pictures Entertainment Announce World' s First ' Uncharted' Dark Ride Roller Coaster

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 30 novembre 2022) TARRAGONA, Spain, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/andd today,, the'sbased on the box office hit film, will open in mid-2023. The new attraction will be located in the resort's Far West zone and will allow visitors to go on a dangerous search for one of the greatest treasures ever found. David Garcia, EVP and Managing Director of, declares "we are excited about thement of this strategic agreement with a reference company in the ...