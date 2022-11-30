Far Cry 6: Lost Between Worlds, il trailer del DLC in uscita a dicembre. Già disponibili demo e NewGame+ (Di mercoledì 30 novembre 2022) È stato annunciato con un trailer l’arrivo di Far Cry 6: Lost Between Worlds, il nuovo DLC del gioco di azione/avventura targato Ubisoft e uscito a ottobre del 2021. Se nelle precedenti espansioni di Far Cry 6 il giocatore si ritrovava catapultato nella mente di 3 antagonisti di alcuni capitoli precedenti della serie, in questo caso il focus tornerà su Dani Rojas, protagonista del gioco base, in una storia dal sapore decisamente fantascientifico. Lost Between Worlds sarà disponibile su PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One e Xbox Series X/S a partire dal 6 dicembre 2022, al prezzo di 19,99 euro o compreso nel’Upgrade Pass del gioco. La svolta sci-fi inizia da subito, quando Dani decide di esplorare il sito di impatto di un meteorite e danneggia involontariamente ...Leggi su screenworld
Far Cry 6, il nuovo update introduce la feature più richiesta dal lancio: ecco tutte le novitàUbisoft ha ufficializzato il lancio nelle scorse ore di un nuovo aggiornamento dedicato a Far Cry 6 : il Title Update 6 era particolarmente atteso dalla community del titolo, dato che aggiunge la feature più richiesta di sempre. I giocatori che avevano già completato la campagna del sesto ...
Far Cry 6 ci porta nel multiverso con la nuova espansione Naufragio tra i mondi, in arrivo il 6 dicembreIl supporto post - lancio di Far Cry 6 ha ormai raggiunto le battute finali, e Ubisoft ha deciso di concludere col botto. A partire da oggi, tutti i giocatori possono scaricare un update gratuito con delle missioni aggiuntive e ...
- Far Cry 6: alieni e tanti misteri da scoprire in Lost Between Worlds Everyeye Videogiochi
- Far Cry 6, il nuovo update introduce la feature più richiesta dal lancio: ecco tutte le novità Spaziogames.it
- Far Cry 6 ci porta nel multiverso con la nuova espansione Naufragio tra i mondi, in arrivo il 6 dicembre IGN ITALY
- Far Cry 6: Lost Between Worlds data di uscita e trailer del DLC, New Game+ e demo ora disponibili Multiplayer.it
- Far Cry 6: Lost Between Worlds vigamusmagazine
Marnus Labuschagne hits fine century as Australia take control against the West Indies on day one of first TestThe scene at stumps was a far cry from the way the tourists started the day, nabbing the prize scalp of David Warner (5) in just the fourth over after Pat Cummins won the toss and chose to bat on a ...
Far Cry 6 Lost Between Worlds DLC is out next week and it sounds really weirdFar Cry 6 – remember then this game was about overthrowing a dictatorship run by Gus from Breaking Bad (pic: Ubisoft) A recent Ubisoft livestream has announced a free Far Cry 6 update, a 67% discount ...
Far CrySegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Far Cry