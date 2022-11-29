Xinhua Silk Road | Financial Street Forum annual conference concludes with discussions on national financial management center construction

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 29 novembre 2022) BEIJING, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/Theof2022 closed amidst talks andon deepeningreform and opening up and fostering high-qualityofas theon Wednesday. Li Wenhong, head of Beijing Municipal Bureau of LocalRegulation and Supervision, said the bureau will continue to improve the service capacity and optimizeindustry structure in Beijing to strengthen ...