Need For Speed Unbound | svelata quanta memoria occuperà su PS5

Leggi su tuttotek

(Di martedì 29 novembre 2022) Ecco quanti GB disaranno necessari per scaricare e giocare all’imminenteForsu PS5 Il nuovo capitolo della celebre serie automobilistica pubblicata da Electronic Arts è ormai in dirittura d’arrivo. Il titolo, molto atteso dai fan di tutto il mondo, giunge dopo diversi rumor che ne avevano preceduto l’annuncio ufficiale, giunto infine nella prima metà dello scorso ottobre. Ora, a pochi giorni dal lancio ufficiale, sono stati finalmente rivelati sul web quanti GB dipeseràForsu console PS5. Pubblicati i GB didi cui avrete bisogno per installareForsu PS5 A pochi giorni dal lancio ufficiale, vediamo ...