Need For Speed Unbound | svelata quanta memoria occuperà su PS5

Need For Speed Unbound: svelata quanta memoria occuperà su PS5 (Di martedì 29 novembre 2022) Ecco quanti GB di memoria saranno necessari per scaricare e giocare all’imminente Need For Speed Unbound su PS5 Il nuovo capitolo della celebre serie automobilistica pubblicata da Electronic Arts è ormai in dirittura d’arrivo. Il titolo, molto atteso dai fan di tutto il mondo, giunge dopo diversi rumor che ne avevano preceduto l’annuncio ufficiale, giunto infine nella prima metà dello scorso ottobre. Ora, a pochi giorni dal lancio ufficiale, sono stati finalmente rivelati sul web quanti GB di memoria peserà Need For Speed Unbound su console PS5. Pubblicati i GB di memoria di cui avrete bisogno per installare Need For Speed Unbound su PS5 A pochi giorni dal lancio ufficiale, vediamo ...
