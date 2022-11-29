“Full support for K-beauty brands to advance into overseas markets” Korea Cosmetic Industry Institute Holds the 2022 K-Beauty Brands Show

(Di martedì 29 novembre 2022) SEOUL, South, Nov. 29,/PRNewswire/An event that provides insightsthe recent trend in K-and waysis set to take place.(president Lee Jae-ran)theK-(hereinafter the "K-Brand") on the 25th from 5 p.m. in Community House Masil located in Jung-gu, Seoul. The K-Brand, organized by the...

...366,977 in its firstyear. Organic recurring revenue growth of 21% demonstrates the underlying ... An example is in Access Health,& Care, where the strategic acquisitions of Servelec, adam, ...... financial planning, and financial control teams that are well - positioned toand evolve ... Enfusion reiterates its outlook for the fourth quarter andyear 2022, as provided in its ...(Adnkronos) - SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- An event that provides insights into the recent trend in K-beauty and ways into overseas ...Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products, and a Salesforce part ...