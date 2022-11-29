CGTN: China, Mongolia inject impetus into ties through three engines (Di martedì 29 novembre 2022) BEIJING, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsuh is paying a state visit to China just two days after the Zuunbayan-Khangi railway, the third railway to connect Mongolia with China, started operations on November 25. Apart from boosting connectivity, the two neighbors joined hands to fight the COVID-19 epidemic by gifting one another with sheep and tea as well as deepened cooperation and exchanges in various fields. The two countries have set a good example for state-to-state relations, Chinese President Xi Jinping noted on Monday during his meeting with President Khurelsuh. In the face of the rising instability and uncertainty in the international environment, China is willing to work with the Mongolian side to build a community with a shared future and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsuh is paying a state visit to China just two days after the Zuunbayan-Khangi railway, the third railway to connect Mongolia with China, started operations on November 25. Apart from boosting connectivity, the two neighbors joined hands to fight the COVID-19 epidemic by gifting one another with sheep and tea as well as deepened cooperation and exchanges in various fields. The two countries have set a good example for state-to-state relations, Chinese President Xi Jinping noted on Monday during his meeting with President Khurelsuh. In the face of the rising instability and uncertainty in the international environment, China is willing to work with the Mongolian side to build a community with a shared future and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
CGTN : Officials voice confidence in China's economy - urge cooperation
CGTN : Peng Liyuan : Music connects people of China and Thailand - deepens friendship
CGTN : APEC meeting : China eyes open - inclusive development for Asia-Pacific - urges regional economic upgrading
CGTN : China calls for digital cooperation to boost global economic recovery
CGTN : China calls on G20 members to promote 'inclusive - beneficial - resilient' global development
CGTN : China and UAE collaboration for a shared future
CGTN: China, Mongolia inject impetus into ties through three engineshttps://news.cgtn.com/news/2022 - 11 - 28/Xi - holds - talks - with - Mongolian - president - 1fktm7RlgJi/index.html View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/cgtn - china - ...
CGTN: Officials voice confidence in China's economy, urge cooperationhttps://news.cgtn.com/news/2022 - 11 - 22/Officials - voice - confidence - in - China - s - economy - urge - cooperation - 1fat2WiPb2g/index.html Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1953680/...
Great Wall of Porn: How China is using sex bots to quell the COVID protests on social mediaSpeaking about the disinformation drive carried out by China, King-wa Fu, an associate professor at the University of Hong Kong's Journalism and Media Studies Center, told NPR, “Chinese media like ...
What are President Xi’s options with China’s COVID-19 protestsAccording to BBC’s Nick Robinson, there is evidence that China’s State Television, CCTV, is avoiding crowd close-ups in their coverage. So, what can President XI do The 3 possible options could be: ...
CGTN ChinaSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : CGTN China