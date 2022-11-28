WWE: Shawn Michaels cala il poker, saranno 4 le leggende che lo aiuteranno ad NXT (Di lunedì 28 novembre 2022) Continuano gli annunci a casa NXT. Dopo le notizie del weekend sulla partecipazione di Road Dogg e Molly Holly per aiutare Shawn Michaels nella selezione dei partecipanti all’attesa Iron Survivor Challenge di Deadline, arrivano altri due novità. In queste ore l’account Twitter di NXT ha annunciato infatti ieri il ritorno di Alundra Blayze e poco fa quello di Sean Waltman. Madusa era stata ad NXT questa estate, nella puntata di NXT del 26 luglio 2022 in un segmento nel backstage con Roxanne Perez e McKenzie Mitchell, annunciando un fatal four way elimination match per il vacante NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship. BREAKING: @TheRealXPac will be the fourth WWE Hall of Famer to join @ShawnMichaels this Tuesday on #WWENXT to assist in the selection of the Iron Survivor Challenge competitors at #NXTDeadline! ...Leggi su zonawrestling
I migliori match ad eliminazione di Survivor Series...The Dream Team (Survivor Series 1990) Team Bischoff vs Team Austin (Survivor Series 2003) Team WWE ... Rey Mysterio, JBL e Bobby Lashley contro il Team Raw capeggiato da Shawn Michaels con Carlito, ...
Logan non ha mai nascosto la sua passione verso il mondo del Wrestling e ha già all'attivo due vittorie, oltre ad essersi allenato assieme a Shawn Michaels.
