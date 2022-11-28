Microsoft celebra il Natale con la tecnologia SurfaceITALIAN CUP DI RAINBOW SIX SIEGEArma 3 - chiarezza sui filmati in-game e Fake NewsNacon RIG 300 Pro HX RecensioneTrust Trezo RecensioneMercato del lavoro: come un giovane può trovare occupazione in modo ...FERRARI VISION GRAN TURISMODeloitte Let's Play! 2022 - The European Esports marketFIFA World 2022: Hisense protagonista con il TV U7HQ Neymar JR. è pronto a entrare in The SandboxUltime Blog

WWE: Shawn Michaels cala il poker, saranno 4 le leggende che lo aiuteranno ad NXT (Di lunedì 28 novembre 2022) Continuano gli annunci a casa NXT. Dopo le notizie del weekend sulla partecipazione di Road Dogg e Molly Holly per aiutare Shawn Michaels nella selezione dei partecipanti all’attesa Iron Survivor Challenge di Deadline, arrivano altri due novità. In queste ore l’account Twitter di NXT ha annunciato infatti ieri il ritorno di Alundra Blayze e poco fa quello di Sean Waltman. Madusa era stata ad NXT questa estate, nella puntata di NXT del 26 luglio 2022 in un segmento nel backstage con Roxanne Perez e McKenzie Mitchell, annunciando un fatal four way elimination match per il vacante NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship. BREAKING: @TheRealXPac will be the fourth WWE Hall of Famer to join @ShawnMichaels this Tuesday on #WWENXT to assist in the selection of the Iron Survivor Challenge competitors at #NXTDeadline! ...
