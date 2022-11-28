Intl display industry event puts Chengdu in global spotlight (Di lunedì 28 novembre 2022) Chengdu, China, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/
The flexible AMOLED display screen produced at BOE's production line in Chengdu, capital of Southwest China'sSichuan province. Chengdu, one of the world's most important bases for the new display industry, will host the 2022 World Conference on display industry (WCDI), from Nov 30 to Dec 1. WCDI, co-sponsored by the Sichuan Provincial Government and the Ministry of industry and Information Technology, aims to further strengthen global exchange and cooperation in the new display industrial and supply chain, and showcase the latest innovative technologies and achievements in the industry. Top scholars, including Nobel Prize winner in ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Apple Glass, oltre il visore VR Cupertino prepara gli occhiali ARNe è convinto Jeff Pu , analista di Haitong Intl Tech Research che ha il polso della situazione ... che produce soprattutto connettori e cavi, e Corning e Hoya che producono invece vetri per i display. ...
A Lanzarote con Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4: il foldable può essere la scelta giustaIn occasione di un Media Trip organizzato da Samsung in una delle principali Isole Canarie abbiamo potuto mettere alla prova Galaxy Z Fold4 e le sue tre fotocamere. Ecco cosa siamo riusciti a realizza ...
Cyber Monday: ASUS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED a 849 euroAmazon propone l'ottimo ASUS Vivobook Pro 15 con schermo OLED da 15,6 pollici e scheda video NVIDIA GeForce 3050 al prezzo di 849,00 euro.
