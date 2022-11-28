Intl display industry event puts Chengdu in global spotlight

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 28 novembre 2022), China, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/The flexible AMOLEDscreen produced at BOE's production line in, capital of Southwest China'sSichuan province., one of the world's most important bases for the new, will host the 2022 World Conference on(WCDI), from Nov 30 to Dec 1. WCDI, co-sponsored by the Sichuan Provincial Government and the Ministry ofand Information Technology, aims to further strengthenexchange and cooperation in the newindustrial and supply chain, and showcase the latest innovative technologies and achievements in the. Top scholars, including Nobel Prize winner in ...