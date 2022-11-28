A Friend of the Family, quando l’orrore della realtà supera la fantasia (Di lunedì 28 novembre 2022) A Friend of the Family - Jake Lacy e Hendrix Yancey Ormai l’universo seriale ha indagato qualunque argomento e riuscire a stupire il pubblico si fa sempre più difficile, così gli autori se ne inventano di ogni sorta, spesso con risultati forzati. Ma nulla a confronto di ciò che ha realizzato Nick Antosca con A Friend of the Family, nuova serie Peacock (disponibile on demand su Sky e NOW) che racconta una storia vera, seppur romanzata per esigenze narrative, e sembra pura fantascienza. Ad introdurre la serie composta da nove episodi, dei quali ne viene rilasciato uno a settimana, è l’attrice Jan Broberg, vera protagonista della storia narrata, che da bambina fu rapita da un amico di famiglia. L’uomo la circuì, facendole credere di essere stata rapita dagli alieni, e la spinse ad avere rapporti ...Leggi su davidemaggio
"You represent Italians in this friend of Italy," Mattarella said, addressing members of the Italian community in Bern. There are some 320,000 Italians living in Switzerland - the country's largest ...
A Friend of the Family: Su Peacock con Sky e NOW una miniserie tratta da una storia vera che fa rabbrividireÈ arrivata all'interno di Peacock disponibile per gli abbonati Sky e per chi ha il ticket intrattenimento di NOW la miniserie A Friend of the Family , una serie true crime imperdibile per gli appassionati del genere. Il drama ripercorre un'incredibile storia vera che lasciò attoniti gli americani negli anni'70: il rapimento ...
