Upcoming China-Central and Eastern European Countries International Trade Digital Expo shows China's effort in promoting international trade

Upcoming China
Upcoming China-Central and Eastern European Countries International Trade Digital Expo shows China's effort in promoting international trade (Di venerdì 25 novembre 2022) BEIJING, Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/

China-Central and Eastern European Countries international trade Digital Expo will be held on the online platform-Fast Expo (https://ceec.fastExpo.cn) from 28 Nov. to 7 Dec. 2022. It's hosted by China Council for the Promotion of international trade (CCPIT) and co-organized by China Chamber of international Commerce, CCPIT Information Center and CMEC international Exhibition Co., Ltd. The Digital ...
Upcoming China-Central and Eastern European Countries International Trade Digital Expo shows China's effort in promoting international trade

China-Central and Eastern European Countries International Trade Digital Expo will be held on the online platform-Fast Expo ( from 28 Nov. to 7 Dec. 2022. It's hosted by China Council for the ...

