Inno Camerun: testo, parole e musica (VIDEO) (Di giovedì 24 novembre 2022) Lo Chant de ralliement (o Rallying Song) è l’Inno nazionale del Camerun. La musica è stata composta nel 1928 da René Djam Afame, che ha anche scritto il testo insieme a Samuel Minkio Bamba e Moïse Nyatte Nko’o, modificato poi nel 1978. E’ diventato Inno ufficiale nel 1957. Di seguito il testo e il VIDEO. O Cameroun berceau de nos ancêtres, va debout et jaloux de ta liberté, Comme un soleil ton drapeau fier Doit être, Un symbole ardent de foi et d’unité. Cher Patrie, Terre chérie, Tu es notre seul et vrai accueil, Notre joie, notre vie, En toi l’amour et le grand honneur. Que tous tes enfants du Nord au Sud, De l’Est à l’Ouest Soient tout amour, Te Servir que Cela Soit leur Seul but, Pour Remplir Leur devoir toujours. Cher Patrie, Terre chérie, Tu es notre seul et vrai ...Leggi su sportface
Non solo calcio: Qatar 2022 è anche un modo per capire da che parte stiamo... ma soprattutto l'eroica protesta dei calciatori iraniani che non hanno cantato l'inno contro la ...E i caschetti degli olandesi e dei tedeschi nei Settanta E nel 1982 l'apparizione del Camerun di N'...
Mondiali di calcio Qatar 2022, terza giornata...all'Iran (ma ha fatto più rumore il fatto che la squadra asiatica non abbia cantato l'inno ... diretta streaming su Rai Play) GIOVEDÌ 24 NOVEMBRE: 11.00 Svizzera - Camerun (diretta tv su Rai 2; diretta ... Napoli, sguardo al Mondiale: piace un esterno del Camerun Calciomercato.com
Inno CamerunSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Inno Camerun