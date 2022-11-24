Gungrave G.O.R.E RecensioneALLA MILAN GAMES WEEK POKÉMON SCARLATTO E VIOLETTOMondiali Qatar: follia in Arabia Saudita dopo la vittoria contro ...Campionato Mondiale della Farming Simulator League conclusoOverwatch 2: Il trailer di Ramattra e PE raddoppiatiPoliniani Editore alla Milan Games Week & Cartoomics 2022ALLA MILAN GAMESWEEK BEN 7 ESCLUSIVE FUNKO POP!GTA Online: l'evento dei colpi culmina con una nuova sfidaMILAN GAMES WEEK: LG gaming leadership presenta LG OLED FlexBundle speciale Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe e Switch OnlineUltime Blog

Inno Camerun | testo | parole e musica VIDEO

Inno Camerun
Inno Camerun: testo, parole e musica (VIDEO) (Di giovedì 24 novembre 2022) Lo Chant de ralliement (o Rallying Song) è l’Inno nazionale del Camerun. La musica è stata composta nel 1928 da René Djam Afame, che ha anche scritto il testo insieme a Samuel Minkio Bamba e Moïse Nyatte Nko’o, modificato poi nel 1978. E’ diventato Inno ufficiale nel 1957. Di seguito il testo e il VIDEO. O Cameroun berceau de nos ancêtres, va debout et jaloux de ta liberté, Comme un soleil ton drapeau fier Doit être, Un symbole ardent de foi et d’unité. Cher Patrie, Terre chérie, Tu es notre seul et vrai accueil, Notre joie, notre vie, En toi l’amour et le grand honneur. Que tous tes enfants du Nord au Sud, De l’Est à l’Ouest Soient tout amour, Te Servir que Cela Soit leur Seul but, Pour Remplir Leur devoir toujours. Cher Patrie, Terre chérie, Tu es notre seul et vrai ...
