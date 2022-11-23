Wiesmann Project Thunderball: nuovi dettagli sulla elettrica retrò (Di mercoledì 23 novembre 2022) La scorsa primavera avevamo parlato della Wiesmann Project Thunderball , interessante nuovo modello roadster completamente elettrico dallo stile retrò. In questi giorni la casa automobilistica tedesca ...Leggi su motori.quotidiano
Wiesmann Project Thunderball: nuovi dettagli sulla elettrica retròLa scorsa primavera avevamo parlato della Wiesmann Project Thunderball , interessante nuovo modello roadster completamente elettrico dallo stile retrò. In questi giorni la casa automobilistica tedesca ha pubblicato qualche nuovo dettaglio ...
Wiesmann has nearly sold out the first year of Project Thunderball productionAfter enough loud debuts, quiet deaths, triumphant returns and despondent retreats, seeing a name from the past come back almost feels like the return of an old friend. And so we welcome Wiesmann ...
Wiesmann details Project Thunderball battery specsWiesmann is back. The German company is ditching piston power for its upcoming Project Thunderball sports car, instead going all-in on electric power to show that you can still go sideways in complete ...
