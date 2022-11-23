GTA Online: l'evento dei colpi culmina con una nuova sfidaMILAN GAMES WEEK: LG gaming leadership presenta LG OLED FlexBundle speciale Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe e Switch OnlineHASBRO SBARCA ALLA MILAN GAMES WEEK & CARTOOMICSBrindisi : Il cadavere di Maria Prudenza Bellanova in cella ...I soldi di Ftx Sam Bankman-Fried : La vita dell'ex Ceo tra droga e ...Virginia, sparatoria supermercato Walmart : almeno 10 mortiEA mette alla prova le coppie con lancio di It Takes TwoBATTLEFIELD 2042 STAGIONE 3: ESCALATION LANCIATA OGGIInaugurata oggi la Black Friday Gallery di Amazon nel cuore di MilanoUltime Blog

Wiesmann Project Thunderball | nuovi dettagli sulla elettrica retrò

zazoom
Commenta
Wiesmann Project Thunderball: nuovi dettagli sulla elettrica retrò (Di mercoledì 23 novembre 2022) La scorsa primavera avevamo parlato della Wiesmann Project Thunderball , interessante nuovo modello roadster completamente elettrico dallo stile retrò. In questi giorni la casa automobilistica tedesca ...
Leggi su motori.quotidiano

Wiesmann Project Thunderball: nuovi dettagli sulla elettrica retrò

La scorsa primavera avevamo parlato della Wiesmann Project Thunderball , interessante nuovo modello roadster completamente elettrico dallo stile retrò. In questi giorni la casa automobilistica tedesca ha pubblicato qualche nuovo dettaglio ...

La Wiesmann si dà all'elettrico

Si chiama Wiesmann Project Thunderball ed è una roadster a due posti che non tradisce lo stile tipico delle Wiesmann, che si ispira alle Jaguar degli Anni 50 e 60. Wiesmann Project Thunderball: nuovi dettagli sulla elettrica retrò – QN Motori  QN Motori

Wiesmann has nearly sold out the first year of Project Thunderball production

After enough loud debuts, quiet deaths, triumphant returns and despondent retreats, seeing a name from the past come back almost feels like the return of an old friend.  And so we welcome Wiesmann ...

Wiesmann details Project Thunderball battery specs

Wiesmann is back. The German company is ditching piston power for its upcoming Project Thunderball sports car, instead going all-in on electric power to show that you can still go sideways in complete ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Wiesmann Project
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Wiesmann Project Wiesmann Project Thunderball nuovi dettagli