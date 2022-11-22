Xinhua Silk Road: Chinese liquor brand Wuliangye outshines at 2022 APEC CEO Summit (Di martedì 22 novembre 2022) BEIJING, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Chinese renowned liquor producer Wuliangye made a sparkling appearance at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit 2022 held in Bangkok, Thailand on Thursday as the platinum sponsor and official designated product. On November 3 this year, the brand was presented at the APEC China CEO Forum 2022 as a strategic partner and designated product to share its vision of sustainable development with the world. At the dinner of the 2022 APEC CEO Summit on November 17, the brand once again made a wonderful appearance to showcase its high-end products such as classic Wuliangye,
