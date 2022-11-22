BATTLEFIELD 2042 STAGIONE 3: ESCALATION LANCIATA OGGIInaugurata oggi la Black Friday Gallery di Amazon nel cuore di MilanoSea of Thieves Stagione 8 è ora disponibileSamsung protagonista nel Metaverso e alla Milan Games WeekARRIVA JUST DANCE 2023 EDITION NACON E RIG LANCIANO IL CRASHBACKMilan Games Week - IIDEA presente a supporto dei developer italianiNatale 2022: i gadget tecnologici di CellyDreamWorks Dragons: Leggende dei Nove Regni video dietro le quinte Destiny 2 - Evento per la community alla Gamesweek Ultime Blog

The Marvels | la foto di Brie Larson dal dietro le quinte del film

The Marvels
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a screenworld©

zazoom
Commenta
The Marvels: la foto di Brie Larson dal dietro le quinte del film (Di martedì 22 novembre 2022) Brie Larson ha condiviso una prima foto dal backstage di The Marvels, attesissimo film del MCU che riunisce la Captain Marvel di Larson, Ms. Marvel di Iman Vellani, e la Monica Rambeau di Teyonah Parris. Il film, che arriverà al cinema nel 2023, sarà diretto da Nia DaCosta, che si è fatta notare lo scorso anno per il remake di Candyman.   Visualizza questo post su Instagram   Un post condiviso da Brie Larson (@BrieLarson) La foto pubblicata sui social di Larson comprende le tre protagoniste e la regista, accompagnata dalla descrizione: “ATTENZIONE: esseri umani bellissimi”. Ci sono ancora un paio di avventure del MCU a cui ...
Leggi su screenworld

The Marvels: il selfie dietro le quinte di Brie Larson è virale!

The Marvels: Brie Larson pubblica una prima foto delle tre protagoniste insieme alla regista Nia ...

The Marvels: svelato il possibile costume di Monica Rambeau da una foto di merchandising

Una foto inedita ritrae le tre protagoniste di The Marvels e gli occhi sono puntati a uno dei loro ...
  1. The Marvels, prima occhiata alle protagoniste grazie a un promo art  ScreenWEEK - Cinema e Serie TV
  2. The Marvels: Brie Larson condivide una foto che la ritrae accanto alle co-protagoniste  Movieplayer
  3. The Marvels: Carol Danvers, Monica Rambeau e Kamala Khan posano insieme per la prima volta  Everyeye Cinema
  4. The Marvels: il selfie dietro le quinte di Brie Larson è virale!  Cinematographe.it
  5. The Marvels: il nuovo costume di Monica Rambeau nell'immagine con Carol Danvers e Kamala Khan!  Comics Universe

Marvel Snap’s next season will bring new cards and fix collection progress

Developer Second Dinner has addressed the frustration of players needing specific key cards to build their decks once they get to pool three, which is full of cards to be taken randomly. The developer ...

Sweet potato pie makes an easy, pretty Thanksgiving dessert

But if you have a pie crust recipe you like, please feel free to use it here. And while I tout the marvels of refrigerated pie crust, I should also mention that homemade whipped cream is simple to ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : The Marvels
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : The Marvels Marvels foto Brie Larson dietro