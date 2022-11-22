The Marvels: la foto di Brie Larson dal dietro le quinte del film (Di martedì 22 novembre 2022) Brie Larson ha condiviso una prima foto dal backstage di The Marvels, attesissimo film del MCU che riunisce la Captain Marvel di Larson, Ms. Marvel di Iman Vellani, e la Monica Rambeau di Teyonah Parris. Il film, che arriverà al cinema nel 2023, sarà diretto da Nia DaCosta, che si è fatta notare lo scorso anno per il remake di Candyman. Visualizza questo post su Instagram Un post condiviso da Brie Larson (@BrieLarson) La foto pubblicata sui social di Larson comprende le tre protagoniste e la regista, accompagnata dalla descrizione: “ATTENZIONE: esseri umani bellissimi”. Ci sono ancora un paio di avventure del MCU a cui ...Leggi su screenworld
