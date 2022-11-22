Hyperion Unveils Mobile Station to Solve EV Infrastructure Puzzle (Di martedì 22 novembre 2022) Company will rollout Hyper:Fuel Stations™ for Hydrogen & Battery Vehicles. LOS ANGELES, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Hyperion Motors, Inc., a hydrogen technology company, announced the launch of its Hyper:Fuel Mobile Stations™, capable of refueling both hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) and battery electric vehicles (BEVs). The mobilized refueling Station will be available across the nation, and can be easily deployed and redeployed when driving patterns change. Previously, Hyperion revealed its 1,000-mile range XP-1 in 2020 to demonstrate the benefits of hydrogen-ion storage over lithium-ion. Utilizing hydrogen-ion storage technology, Hyper:Fuel Mobile Stations™ address a primary challenge facing many commercial hydrogen trucks and
