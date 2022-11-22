EDELMAN GLOBAL ADVISORY ANNOUNCES ITS GLOBAL CLIMATE POLICY OFFERING (Di martedì 22 novembre 2022) WASHINGTON, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/
EDELMAN GLOBAL ADVISORY (EGA) announced the launch of its new EGA CLIMATE POLICY OFFERING. The OFFERING comes on the heels of the UN COP27 CLIMATE conference, and will help clients mitigate risks, pursue emerging opportunities and successfully navigate a rapidly changing CLIMATE POLICY landscape. CLIMATE change poses enormous challenges to the private and public sectors. The imperative to de-risk the planet will lead to numerous new policies and regulatory frameworks. De-risking the future of countries and businesses by staying ahead of the curve will open up new opportunities. "The CLIMATE POLICY landscape is ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
