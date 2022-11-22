Blanket Statements: furto d’arte all’Università (Di martedì 22 novembre 2022) Rubate due sculture di Blanket Statements: 1st-Year MFA Fall Exhibition, in mostra alla Green Hall Gallery della Yale School of Art. Gli studenti sono in disaccordo con l’Università sulla politica del manuale che stabilisce che sono responsabili della sicurezza e della protezione dei loro beni. Collegiate School of Connecticut: il 9 ottobre 1701 fu fondata Leggi su periodicodaily
Blanket Statements: furto d’arte all’Università"Blanket Statements" è allestita alla Galleria di Yale School of Art. Sono spariti dalla mostra i lavori di Rafael Villares e Malik Jalal.
