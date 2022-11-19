ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 OMNI : Sconto 500 Euro Black Friday 2022Calcio Mondiali Qatar: sono finti e pagati dal governo i tifosi ...FIFA 23 - World Cup RatingsBlack Friday | Il vademecum di CertiDeal per l'acquisto sicuroARCHEAGE 2 IN ARRIVO SU PC E CONSOLETrust Black Friday Week Amazon: dal 18 al 28 novembreCOMBATTERE LA TIRANNIA CON CLASH: ARTIFACTS OF CHAOSACTIVISION Heroes of Warzone 2.0 alla Milan Games WeekAmazon svela la magia di donare un gioco a bambini e ragazziAmazon ti aspetta alla Black Friday Gallery di MilanoUltime Blog

“The Plastic Age” | a Parco Leonardo la mostra dei rifiuti di plastica recuperati dai fondali marini

The Plastic
“The Plastic Age”: a Parco Leonardo la mostra dei rifiuti di plastica recuperati dai fondali marini (Di sabato 19 novembre 2022) Fiumicino – Ultimo weekend per assistere presso il Centro Leonardo a Fiumicino, alla mostra-progetto “The Plastic Age-Un progetto di Educazione Ambientale”. L’evento patrocinato dal Comune di Fiumicino, in collaborazione con ArcheoPlastica, WWF, Università Roma Tre, Corepla, e promosso dal Centro Leonardo ha riscosso un gran successo e una numerosa presenza di visitatori che hanno potuto osservare le varie teche contenenti rifiuti di Plastica, datati dai 30 agli oltre 50 anni riesumati dai fondali marini e rimasti quasi intatti. Lo scopo di questo progetto è stato quello di sensibilizzare il problema dell’inquinamento da Plastica e  promuovere un uso più sostenibile e responsabile di questo materiale. Massiva la ...
"The Plastic Age'': a Parco Leonardo la mostra dei rifiuti di plastica recuperati dai fondali marini  Il Faro online

