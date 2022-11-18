Miso Robotics Launches in the UK with Flippy 2 (Di venerdì 18 novembre 2022) Flippy the robot fills fast food employment gap in the UK, as company begins accepting European investment reservations for Series E+ round LONDON, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Automazione: un'opportunità unica di carriera... startup come Sunflower Labs che offrono la sorveglianza autonoma di magazzini e altri beni immobiliari tramite droni, o nuove realtà robotiche come Miso Robotics , che offre un assistente di cucina ...
Ecco Chippy, il robot - cuoco che lavora per una famosa catena di fast food americanaChippy, comunque, è una collaborazione tra Chipotle e Miso Robotics , un'azienda specializzata nell'automazione e nella robotica, che promette che l'avanzamento delle tecnologie per i robot e dell'... I robot di Jasper preparano pasti freschi per gli abitanti degli appartamenti circostanti Il Cittadino di Monza e Brianza
Blockchain to Aid the Fight Against Climate Change Amid Global Energy Crisis: Raj ChowdhuryRaphael Warner's film tells the story of the 'greatest fight never... at 03:00 Miso Robotics Launches in the UK with Flippy 2 Today, Miso Robotics the company transforming the restaurant industry ...
