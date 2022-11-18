Amazon ti aspetta alla Black Friday Gallery di MilanoGli sviluppatori di Dead Space discutono dell'aggiornamento USG ...ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 TURBO è in Offerta Speciale per il Black Friday 2022POKÉMON SCARLATTO E POKÉMON VIOLETTO SONO ORA DISPONIBILI Black Friday: ecco gli sconti di HisenseBlack Friday Week 2022: sconti fino a 600 euro sui notebook MSIBlack Friday 2022 con sconti LogitechTHE DEVIL IN ME - HOTEL DELLA MORTE GTA Online: Statua di pantera avvistata: l’evento dei Colpi si sposta ...iotty - un Black Friday con uno sconto del 30%  Ultime Blog

Miso Robotics Launches in the UK with Flippy 2

Miso Robotics
Miso Robotics Launches in the UK with Flippy 2 (Di venerdì 18 novembre 2022) Flippy the robot fills fast food employment gap in the UK, as company begins accepting European investment reservations for Series E+ round LONDON, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 Today, Miso Robotics – the company transforming the restaurant industry with Robotics and intelligent automation – launched in the UK by bringing its flagship product, Flippy 2, to a Midlands branch of one of the largest quick-service restaurant (QSR) brands in the world. In parallel to its move to the UK, Miso Robotics extended its Series E round and will now take investment reservations from folks in the region – targeting to raise £1.5 million in capital via European crowdfunding site Crowdcube. Flippy 2, a Robotics solution that can ...
Miso Robotics Launches in the UK with Flippy 2

(Adnkronos) – Flippy the robot fills fast food employment gap in the UK, as company begins accepting European investment reservations for Series E+ round LONDON, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Today, ...
